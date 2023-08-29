 Skip to main content
Muscle Shoals 8th grader arrested for making terrorist threat

A Muscle Shoals middle school student was arrested after an investigation into threatening comments made toward the school.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody Monday night on charges of making a terrorist threat.

School officials say the investigation started Monday night about 8 p.m. after they were made aware of a threat that had been made in a group text with friends.

Police and school officials worked quickly to identify the suspect and that teen was taken into custody an hour and a half later. 

Muscle Shoals police said the incident was thoroughly investigated and it has been determined that there was no credible evidence of an active threat to the students, faculty or staff. 

