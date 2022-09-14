Murderers fight, 3 other inmates found injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

A fight on Sunday between two murderers at the Limestone Correctional Facility sent one of them to the hospital.
Joseph Weaver, 46, of Washington County was injured during a fight with weapons involving Garret Dotch, 41, of Mobile County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Both men are serving life sentences for murder at the Limestone facility.
ADOC said Dotch was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the fight.
In another incident Sunday, ADOC says Laton Miller, 23, was seen bleeding in his dorm. Miller, serving a three-year robbery sentence out of Jefferson County, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Later, two more inmates were found injured in the dorm.
Tyanis Lawrence, 26, and Jermaine Randolph, 41, were assessed and treated, according to the ADOC. Lawrence is serving a four-year sentence for discharging a gun into an occupied building/vehicle in Lowndes County. Randolph is serving a life sentence for attempted murder in Mobile County.
The department told WAAY 31 both incidents are being investigated by its Law Enforcement Services Division.
