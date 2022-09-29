Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison

A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison.
Their target: Home Depot.
Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit.
Authorities say they were so-called skit runners who would use contraband cell phones, social engineering techniques and spoofing technology.
One would call Home Depot stores in the United States and Canada.
That inmate, convicted murderer Terry Ray Bradshaw, is accused of tricking Home Depot employees into approving prepaid gift cards.
Three other inmates in prison for either murder - Kortney Simon and Otis Bowers - or manslaughter - Ricardo Poole Sr. - are accused of using the prepaid gift cards to make purchases.
They would use four indicted co-conspirators outside the prison to pick up the merchandise and sell it for cash.
The indictment alleges the scam ran from September 2020 through May 2022.