Murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional; 2nd death in 2 days

An man serving a 28-year sentence for murder and rape at Limestone Correctional Facility is dead.
Clarence Jackson, 34, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The ADOC says Jackson was taken to the health care unit, but life-saving measures were not successful.
Jackson’s charges were from Montgomery County.
This is the second death reported at Limestone Correctional in the last week.
On Monday, ADOC revealed Kenyon Arrington was killed Saturday in “an inmate-on-inmate assault.”
ADOC has not released additional information, including how Arrington was attacked and if anyone has been charged in his death.
Arrington was serving a 20-year rape sentence out of Crenshaw County.
ADOC says both deaths are under investigation.