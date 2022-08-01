Murdered Alabama A&M cheerleader remembered by former coach

Former Alabama A&M cheerleader Chi McDade was shot in the head and killed last week in what officials are calling an act of domestic violence.
Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, has been charged in the 22-year-old's murder. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
McDade's passing has shaken up the A&M community, her friends and family. Many flooded social media with condolences and heartfelt messages about McDade.
Her former cheer coach, Rasheba McGowan, had nothing but positive things to say about the former athlete.
She said McDade was loyal, kept a kind heart and had a presence that made everything easier for her teammates.
"She was a team builder, a hard worker, and she always made sure that her other teammates were situated, sometimes before herself," McGowan said. "She definitely was what we called our uplifting girl. She never let her personal life interfere with her cheer life."
As a result of this devastating loss, the Alabama A&M Title IX program will be speaking with the cheer squad, the Dancing Divas and the flag team so they can have continuous conversations on the topic of domestic violence.
Domestic violence signs, resources
If you are experiencing domestic abuse, you're not alone, and there is help available. Sharita Jenkins, domestic violence program director at Crisis Services of North Alabama, says there are different signs of domestic abuse, and they can be physical, emotional, psychological or economical.
Jenkins said trying to isolate a partner and attempting to control them are also forms of domestic abuse.
If you are a victim of domestic abuse, Jenkins says the Crisis Services of North Alabama is available 24/7 by calling 256-716-1000. Jenkins said the most important thing a victim can do is speak up.
"If you’re in an abusive relationship, or if you feel you’re not safe ... reach out and tell someone, because that could be what saves your life," Jenkins said.
Here are other phone numbers to various domestic violence resources.
Call 1-800-650-6522 to speak with someone at the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788 to reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
AshaKiran, a Huntsville-based program for foreign-born victims of domestic violence, can be reached 24/7 at 1-800-793-3010.
Find more information and specialized resources here and here.