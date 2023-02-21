Murder trial set for Limestone County woman charged with leaving son in hot car

A Limestone County woman who police say left her child to die in a hot car after she went dumpster diving will face a jury in May.
A judge ordered a trial date of May 15 for Elizabeth Case.
She is facing several charges, including capital murder for the death of her 13-month-old son.
Investigators said she took him with her to dumpster dive overnight in October 2019. When she returned home, she left the child in the car for as long as eight hours.
He was found by Case and his grandmother.
Police said Case was out on bond for first-degree robbery when her son died.