Murder suspect who escaped Tuscumbia jail claimed she killed boyfriend to end abuse

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 6 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Murder suspect who escaped Tuscumbia jail claimed she killed boyfriend to end abuse

  • 0
Lisa Ann Fretwell

Lisa Ann Fretwell

 Courtesy: Colbert Co Sheriff's Office

A woman who escaped the Tuscumbia jail on Saturday was there because she had admitted to fatally shooting her boyfriend just days before, allegedly to end their abusive relationship. 

An affidavit filed in Colbert County District Court states the Colbert County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Underwood Mountain Road in Russellville around 6:30 a.m. June 9. Lisa Fretwell, who lived in the area, had told 911 dispatch that she and her boyfriend — identified as Travis Eugene Snipes — had wrestled over a gun, causing it to go off. 

She allegedly told 911 her boyfriend had been abusive and threatened to kill her, but details of their final fight changed after Fretwell was brought to the sheriff's office for further questioning, the affidavit says.

Those details included who brought the gun to the scene, how Fretwell got the shotgun and what happened immediately after Snipes was killed, according to the affidavit.

Investigators spoke with a witness whose statement added more questions about Fretwell's claims. The witness said he let Fretwell borrow a shotgun about a week prior to the shooting but didn't know why she needed it. The witness also claimed Fretwell called for him after shooting Snipes and asked the witness to make her look like she'd been assaulted, but he refused and told her to call 911.

The witness told investigators that Fretwell told him she shot Snipes "because she was tired of being abused," the affidavit says. 

An autopsy further showed Snipes was about 4 feet away from the end of the shotgun when it was fired, with the witness claiming Fretwell admitted to being about 10 feet away when she fired the shotgun.

Fretwell was arrested on the murder charge and taken to the Tuscumbia City Jail. She escaped from the jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured that night.

She is now being held in the Franklin County Jail. Read more about the escape and capture here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you