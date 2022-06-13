Murder suspect who escaped Tuscumbia jail claimed she killed boyfriend to end abuse

A woman who escaped the Tuscumbia jail on Saturday was there because she had admitted to fatally shooting her boyfriend just days before, allegedly to end their abusive relationship.
An affidavit filed in Colbert County District Court states the Colbert County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Underwood Mountain Road in Russellville around 6:30 a.m. June 9. Lisa Fretwell, who lived in the area, had told 911 dispatch that she and her boyfriend — identified as Travis Eugene Snipes — had wrestled over a gun, causing it to go off.
She allegedly told 911 her boyfriend had been abusive and threatened to kill her, but details of their final fight changed after Fretwell was brought to the sheriff's office for further questioning, the affidavit says.
Those details included who brought the gun to the scene, how Fretwell got the shotgun and what happened immediately after Snipes was killed, according to the affidavit.
Investigators spoke with a witness whose statement added more questions about Fretwell's claims. The witness said he let Fretwell borrow a shotgun about a week prior to the shooting but didn't know why she needed it. The witness also claimed Fretwell called for him after shooting Snipes and asked the witness to make her look like she'd been assaulted, but he refused and told her to call 911.
The witness told investigators that Fretwell told him she shot Snipes "because she was tired of being abused," the affidavit says.
An autopsy further showed Snipes was about 4 feet away from the end of the shotgun when it was fired, with the witness claiming Fretwell admitted to being about 10 feet away when she fired the shotgun.
Fretwell was arrested on the murder charge and taken to the Tuscumbia City Jail. She escaped from the jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured that night.
She is now being held in the Franklin County Jail. Read more about the escape and capture here.