Murder suspect escapes from Tuscumbia City Jail; search underway

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office says Lisa Ann Fretwell escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail about 2 p.m. Saturday.
Fretwell was arrested by the Colbert County Sheriff's Office this week and charged with murder after a shooting on Underwood Mt Road where a man died from his injuries.
A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been issued for Fretwell.
She's described as 5-foot-7, weighing anywhere from 165 to 175 pounds, according to the sheriff's office.
Fretwell also has bleached blonde long wavy hair.
The sheriff's office says Fretwell could cut her hair or dye it.
There is no information at this time about how she escaped or if she had help," the sheriff's office says.
If anyone has any information about the escape or where Lisa Fretwell might be, dial 911 immediately.
Do not approach her, but do report any possible sighting to 911.