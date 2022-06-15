Murder suspect escaped Tuscumbia jail during smoke break, investigation shows

An affidavit filed this week by a Tuscumbia Police Department investigator revealed new details about a murder suspect's escape from the city's jail.
The investigation showed Lisa Fretwell was allowed to go out with other inmates for a smoke break in a fenced-in yard at about 1:51 p.m. Saturday.
More than two and a half hours later, at about 4:30 p.m., the on-duty jailer reported Fretwell as unaccounted for. The jailer said she let Fretwell and other women out for the smoke break, but when she went to lock them back in, Fretwell was gone.
In the affidavit, Investigator Austin Handley detailed the beginning of the search and interviews with inmates. Those interviews revealed Fretwell had spoken with her daughter over the phone.
The daughter later offered to meet with an investigator from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office about Fretwell's whereabouts, Handley said. When officers and investigators arrived at an address on Frankfort Road, "Fretwell took off running into the woods behind the house," he said.
Handley said law enforcement searched the woods for about three hours, but Fretwell was eventually found walking along Franklin County Road 58 by deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Fretwell was in the Tuscumbia jail after allegedly confessing to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in an attempt to end their abusive relationship. Read more here.
She is now being held without bond in the Franklin County Jail. She's charged with second-degree escape, murder and possession of a controlled substance.