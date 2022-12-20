 Skip to main content
Murder suspect critically injured in Huntsville shooting during arrest attempt

  • Updated
  • 0

A murder suspect was critically injured in a self-inflicted shooting as law enforcement attempted to arrest him Tuesday in Huntsville.

A spokesperson with Huntsville Police Department said officers were assisting U.S. Marshals in arresting the suspect in the 600 block of Dawson Avenue.

He was previously arrested on the charges and failed to show up for court, prompting alias warrants for his arrest, police said. 

The suspect shot himself and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

