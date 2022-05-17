Mural honors, celebrates, remembers life of fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

Nearly eight months after his death, community members are making sure the late Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner can continue his mission of watching over his beloved community.
Just off Jackson Highway is a place that knows how to leave a mark. Through the combination of several art forms, artists hope to create a healing power that is unstoppable.
"Emotion with the art, and you're trying to create something special for the community, and that's what a mural does," explained fine artist Hunter Campbell.
The owner of Noble Sparrow Tattoo enlisted the help of Campbell to create a work of art for the heart.
"We were discussing it, going back and forth while I was getting my tattoo done. What to do and how he would like it done and all that kind of stuff," Campbell explained. "It meant a lot to him, because Nick was physically here and was a friend, and so it was a lot of meaning around it."
Campbell accepted the task of adding a splash of color on a dark situation.
"This one was a little more special, because the one who ended up doing his tattoos was here, his family goes here, he physically was here at night guarding the place, so a lot of stories that happened with Nick here," Campbell said.
"You always saw him coming across the bridge. 'Oh, he's at the gas station,' 'oh, he's getting a tattoo' — wherever he is, he's always on this little stretch right here," recalled Risner's daughter, Aili.
With the approval of Nick's family, the work began.
"The first time you touch the wall, you have this feeling of, 'Here it is. It's now or never,'" explained Campbell.
After roughly 30 hours of labor, their vision came to life on a 12-foot wall.
"It was amazing. I was speechless at how great it turned out and just seeing him still to this day," said Aili Risner.
"When you have Nick's mother say, 'Hey, it feels like I could talk to him,' at that point, there's nothing more you can really put on it," said Campbell.
"You come across the bridge and it's like, 'Hey, Dad,'" said Aili Risner. "It's just really great he wanted to do something in honor of Dad, just to keep him alive, keep him here, keep everybody knowing his name, knowing him. I mean, his city, his place — I mean, what would be a better place to do it than here?"
Nick Risner is now inked in Sheffield history.
"It's more about the family, more about Nick and honoring him through something, so when you have someone who's traveling across town who maybe is not from Florence and maybe they're wondering, 'Who is that guy? Who is that?' So, it has a story to tell," said Campbell.
The wall brings the story of Nick Risner to life, allowing him to keep watch over his city, his friends and his family.
"Somebody came alongside and said it almost looks like a guardian angel over Sheffield," said Campbell.
The mural is on the side of Noble Sparrow Tattoo on Jackson Highway in Sheffield. It can be seen from the roadway by travelers entering Colbert County from O'Neal Bridge.