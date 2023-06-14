Multiple waves of storms Wednesday, severe weather possible this afternoon

The first of what could be several waves of storms today is moving through North Alabama this morning. While most storms remain below severe limits for now, very heavy rain and frequent lightning will make for a messy drive to work. Use caution on the roads.
Additional thunderstorms will develop by midday and continue through the afternoon. A Level 2 severe weather risk is in effect for North Alabama primarily for these afternoon storms. All storms today will have heavy rain. The stronger storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Showers and storms continue this evening before we dry out a bit after midnight. Thursday and Friday look mostly dry but a few pop-up storms remain possible. Higher storm chances return this weekend, especially for Father's Day Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms, some strong to severe. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: W 5 MPH.