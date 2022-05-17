Multiple units respond to Huntsville structure fire Tuesday

A Huntsville home was left with heavy damage after a Tuesday fire, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue District Chief Matt Hill.
Flames were coming out of a second-story bedroom window when firefighters arrived. Hill said the fire was quickly put out, but the home was heavily damaged inside and outside.
The fire happened in the 300 block of Kenneth Boulevard NW. Six units from Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded, Hill said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
