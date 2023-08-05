Multiple rounds of severe weather possible this weekend and to start the work week

Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee on Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday. All risks are either level 1/5 or level 2/5 with the biggest threats being gusty winds, torrential downpours, and ponding on roads possible.
Saturday night's storms will take place starting at dinnertime and lasting into the wee hours of the morning, and even early breakfast time for those living east of the I-65 corridor. Then we'll have a few hours of cloudy but dry conditions in Sunday afternoon but it will be short lived. Strong storms and plenty of flashes of lightning will return in the late afternoon on Sunday and last through bedtime. Sunday's high temperature will sit in the low 90s with gusty winds.
Monday morning and afternoon bring storms right back into the forecast, coming in multiple waves of storms and then exiting the area by late afternoon. Monday's high will reach to the low 90s with a gusty breeze lasting throughout.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be primarily dry with highs in the upper 80s, but more storms return on Wednesday evening and last overnight and then continue through much of the day Thursday, as well. The good news is that Friday and Saturday will be dry with high temperatures sitting near 90 degrees.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms, possibly severe. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH, gusting 25 MPH.
SUNDAY: Strong thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH, gusting 25 MPH.