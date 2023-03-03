Multiple reports of power outages, downed trees or power lines across North Alabama

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to
65 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Multiple reports of power outages, downed trees or power lines across North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Azalea St - Hartselle

Azalea Street in Hartselle

 Morgan County Sheriff's Office

A line of storms is moving quickly across North Alabama, and it's causing lots of damage and wind gusts of up to 80 mph along the way.

Seek shelter and avoid travel if at all possible. These storms are capable of knocking down trees and power lines, damaging buildings and vehicles, and spawning tornados. 

WAAY 31 is tracking the storms live on TV, on our livestream here and on Facebook here. Click here to see any warnings or watches issued for your area.

The following roads or intersections are closed:

  • Winchester Road at Meridian Street in Huntsville (power lines in roadway)
  • U.S. 31, all lanes south of Cedar Lake Road in Decatur

The following intersections have been reported as not having power and should be treated as four-way stops:

  • Nanceford and Barkley Bridge Road in Hartselle
  • Pulaski Pike at Mastin Lake Road and Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville
  • Memorial Parkway at Oakwood Avenue and Sparkman Drive in Huntsville
  • Oakwood Road at Johns Road in Huntsville
  • Madison Boulevard at County Line Road in Huntsville
  • Adventist Boulevard at Millennium Drive in Huntsville
  • Sparkman Drive at Bradford Drive in Huntsville
  • Governors Drive at Clinton Avenue in Huntsville
  • Bob Wallace Avenue at I-565 Eastbound in Huntsville
  • Hatch Boulevard at North Jackson Highway in Sheffield

The following utilities have reported large numbers of customers without power:

  • Limestone County — 4,000 as of 1:25 p.m.
  • Lincoln County, Tenn. — 700 as of 12:49 p.m.
  • Scottsboro — 432 as of 12:57 p.m.
  • Lawrence County — 1,245 as of 12:58 p.m.
  • Morgan County (not including Decatur) — 2,921 as of 12:58 p.m.
  • Decatur — 2,253 as of 12:59 p.m.
  • Lauderdale County — 3,756 as of 12:58 p.m.
  • Cullman County — 18,000 as of 12:59 p.m.
  • Alabama total — 125,000 as of 12:59 p.m.

See photos and videos from Friday's storms here. Share yours by emailing them to share@waaytv.com or by tagging @waaytv on Twitter or @waay31news on Facebook.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you