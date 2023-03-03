Multiple reports of power outages, downed trees or power lines across North Alabama

A line of storms is moving quickly across North Alabama, and it's causing lots of damage and wind gusts of up to 80 mph along the way.
Seek shelter and avoid travel if at all possible. These storms are capable of knocking down trees and power lines, damaging buildings and vehicles, and spawning tornados.
The following roads or intersections are closed:
- Winchester Road at Meridian Street in Huntsville (power lines in roadway)
- U.S. 31, all lanes south of Cedar Lake Road in Decatur
The following intersections have been reported as not having power and should be treated as four-way stops:
- Nanceford and Barkley Bridge Road in Hartselle
- Pulaski Pike at Mastin Lake Road and Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville
- Memorial Parkway at Oakwood Avenue and Sparkman Drive in Huntsville
- Oakwood Road at Johns Road in Huntsville
- Madison Boulevard at County Line Road in Huntsville
- Adventist Boulevard at Millennium Drive in Huntsville
- Sparkman Drive at Bradford Drive in Huntsville
- Governors Drive at Clinton Avenue in Huntsville
- Bob Wallace Avenue at I-565 Eastbound in Huntsville
- Hatch Boulevard at North Jackson Highway in Sheffield
The following utilities have reported large numbers of customers without power:
- Limestone County — 4,000 as of 1:25 p.m.
- Lincoln County, Tenn. — 700 as of 12:49 p.m.
- Scottsboro — 432 as of 12:57 p.m.
- Lawrence County — 1,245 as of 12:58 p.m.
- Morgan County (not including Decatur) — 2,921 as of 12:58 p.m.
- Decatur — 2,253 as of 12:59 p.m.
- Lauderdale County — 3,756 as of 12:58 p.m.
- Cullman County — 18,000 as of 12:59 p.m.
- Alabama total — 125,000 as of 12:59 p.m.
