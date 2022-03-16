Multiple agencies searching for man who fled Tuscumbia Police stop, swam into Lawrence County

Multiple agencies are searching for a man who ran from police during a traffic stop.
Joshua Henson, 31, ran and swam across a creek into Lawrence County after being stopped by Tuscumbia Police in the area of County Road 131 about 1:16 p.m., according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Logan said about 30 units and multiple drones are searching for Henson. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is one of those agencies helping in the search. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopters are part of the pursuit, too.
Henson has multiple warrants for his arrest, Logan said.
Henson is not connected to the Colbert County search for a man who attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl Tuesday.
