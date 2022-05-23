 Skip to main content
Multiple agencies responding to 2-vehicle wreck with injuries in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to a two-vehicle wreck in the Danville/Neel area. 

There are reports of injuries from the wreck, though it is not clear how many people have been injured or how serious those injuries are at this time. 

The wreck is near the intersection of Iron Man Road and Brown Road. 

Use caution in the area.

