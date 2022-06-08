A multimillion dollar mental health center could soon be coming to Decatur.
It would be built on Highway 31 South right next to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
It's where a state trooper post once stood.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says the mental health center project is still in the very early stages but is much needed.
"The mental health crisis center will provide 16 beds for those with mental illness that need a place to stay instead of going to maybe a jail or a hospital," Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said. "A place where they can get assistance."
Bowling says 3.1 million dollars has been allocated toward making it a reality.
Decatur City Council voted unanimously to allocate $600,000 toward the mental health center.
Morgan County Commissioners did the same amount.
Bowling says the state is also assisting with about two million dollars.
"With that they can go ahead and begin some of the geotechnical work, surveying, all the other engineering work that needs to take place. That will take a year and then it's my understanding the construction process will take somewhere around 11 months."
Bowling says the mental health center is not fully funded yet, but he trusts the money will come in.
The entire project will cost anywhere from five to six million dollars.
Bowling says the goal is for it to be complete by late 2023.
Bowling says the city received about 10.9 million dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.
About 80% of that money is being used for infrastructure in the growing city, including the mental health center.
