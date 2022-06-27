Muggy start to the work-week for north Alabama

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving south east and through the area this morning. Not all of us will see rain but those that do could see heavy downpours and hear rumbles of thunder. The good news is that the best chance for showers and storms is during the breakfast time hours. While you may need to leave a little extra time to account for the rain on your commute, it is not going to be an all out washout. High temperatures today stay mild and in the mid-80s with a slight breeze.
This evening stays clear with overnight low temperatures near 70 and calm winds.