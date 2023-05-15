Muggy and hot day across the Tennessee Valley with rain on the way!

Monday brings hot and muggy conditions with a slight breeze. Later in the afternoon scattered showers will start moving the region but will be short lived and out of our area by dinnertime.
Tuesday brings high temperatures in the upper 80s with lunchtime and nighttime scattered storms. Much of the Tennessee Valley is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday but the severe threat is low and the biggest impacts from Tuesday's scattered storms will be gusty winds and the potential for localized ponding due to periods of strong rain.
Wednesday will be cloudy but dry with a much more mild and seasonably appropriate high temperature sitting near 80. The next chance for rain after that will be Thursday with evening and overnight rain. High temperatures each day for the rest of the forecast period will sit in the low and mid-80s.
Saturday will feature on-and-off rain but Sunday through the rest of the 10-day forecast will be mostly dry.
MONDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. Highs near 90. Feels like temperatures in the mid-90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: WNW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5 MPH.