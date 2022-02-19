Much warmer temperatures by the afternoon

After waking up on the chillier side, the weekend afternoons are going to be picture perfect for this time of year. Highs today in the 50's with plenty of sunshine, and in the 60's for Sunday!
Enjoy the nice quiet weekend weather while you have the chance, because heading into the work week we won't be quiet by any means. Expecting to see several rounds of rainfall from the start of the work week to the end, with the first round of widespread heavy showers set to arrive Monday evening into the overnight hours. The heaviest band of the rain moves off to our north by Tuesday, but this changes by the afternoon hours as this system moves in as a cold front. We could see some strong to marginally severe storms once this happens, so we'll keep a close eye on it in coming days. Once we get to Wednesday, more scattered activity will occur throughout the day, but more heavier rain returns by Wednesday night into Tuesday.
While we do have the chance to see severe storms Tuesday, our biggest concern is going to be the amount of rain we see from all this. All in all could see upwards of 3" by Thursday. Biggest threats with these rounds of rain look to be the potential for flash flooding and river flooding look to be our biggest risk with all of this.