Much warmer on Saturday, scattered storms possible Saturday night

The system responsible for our showers and storms over the past couple of days will clear out of North Alabama tonight. Look for skies to become mostly clear and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be noticeably warmer than the past couple of days with highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance at a few storms late in the day primarily in northwest Alabama. Additional scattered thunderstorms are expected late Saturday night. These storms likely won't be severe.
Showers may linger early on Sunday, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Besides a stiff breeze, it should be a pleasant end to the weekend with highs near 70.
Next Monday through Thursday look very pleasant with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 4-12 MPH.