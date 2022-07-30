Much needed rain coming this weekend

A nearly stationary cold front is slowly approaching north Alabama and will finally arrive Saturday creating perfect conditions for showers and storms, peaking in the early afternoon.
In addition to bringing some much needed rain, the front is also bringing relief from the heat. This weekend's severe storm threat is low but not zero. However, we are monitoring the risk for localized flash flooding and gusty winds.
Both Saturday and Sunday have storm chances peaking in the early afternoon hours and those storms stay in the area until just after dinnertime, each night.
High rain chances remain through Sunday with the weekend rainfall amounts between 1.2-2.5" and locally higher amount possible.
SATURDAY: Scattered storms possible all day, peaking in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated storms possible. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50% Wind: NE 5 MPH, higher gusts in storms.