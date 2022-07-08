Much Needed Rain Coming Saturday

A cold front brings widespread showers and storms Saturday, followed by slight relief in the heat early next week. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-90s.
The storms will come in two main waves. The first develops in our north western counties in the late afternoon and will gradually move south and east through about dinner time. This first wave of storms is the stronger, more organized system and will bring the day's heaviest rain. A second, weaker wave of storms of showers will impact our northern counties around dinnertime on Saturday and will move south as we head into the bedtime hours. This wave is less organized and will bring more scattered in nature storms to the area.
All in all, Saturday should provide some much needed rain to North Alabama and Southern Tennessee and the brief break from the heat won't be a bad thing either!
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing from showers and storms. Skies becoming partly cloudy. Heat and humidity stick around. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Storms entering the region just after lunchtime and again around dinner time. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.