Much cooler Wednesday, spotty showers this afternoon

Our Spring preview has come to an end as a cooler and wetter weather pattern takes over starting today. High temperatures only reach the low 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers are expected this afternoon and evening.
Thursday will be a washout as widespread rain moves in. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain keeps temperatures in the 50s all day tomorrow. Most of the rain will be done by Friday afternoon as a cold front pushes south.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Another round of widespread rain is expected Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches over the next seven days may lead to some flooding issues and cause rises in creeks and rivers.
Cooler temperatures last well into next week. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s while overnight lows could dip to near freezing.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E/NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.