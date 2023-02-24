Much cooler Friday with rain moving back in

Say goodbye to the record warm temperatures! A cold front has pushed through North Alabama this morning, dropping us into the 50s. We will not see a warmup at all through your Friday thanks to cloudy skies and rain.
Showers are expected throughout the day with the highest coverage this afternoon and evening. While today is not a washout, you will want to keep the umbrella handy. A break in the rain is expected tonight before additional showers develop Saturday. Despite more rain, highs recover into the 60s tomorrow.
Sunday is trending drier but lingering showers are still on the table. Temperatures are back in the 70s Sunday before another cold front brings more showers and perhaps one or two storms Monday.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N/NE 15-20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening, drier after midnight. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.