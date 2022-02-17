Much colder to end the week

In the wake of a cold front, colder air will start filtering in from the northwest. It will be a cold day from start to finish on Friday as a result. Temperatures start near freezing and highs only make it to the mid to upper 40s.
After the initial drop in temperatures, we'll start warming up a bit over the weekend. Quiet weather prevails until rain returns Monday. Once it's here, a series of disturbances and a stalling front will keep North Alabama in a fairly rainy pattern the remainder of the week. Some strong storms look possible Tuesday, but flooding should end up being the main, more widespread concern as the ground becomes saturated. The good news? Temperatures remain fairly mild.