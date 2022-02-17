 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Much colder to end the week

  • Updated
  • 0
In the wake of a cold front, colder air will start filtering in from the northwest. It will be a cold day from start to finish on Friday as a result. Temperatures start near freezing and highs only make it to the mid to upper 40s.
 
After the initial drop in temperatures, we'll start warming up a bit over the weekend. Quiet weather prevails until rain returns Monday. Once it's here, a series of disturbances and a stalling front will keep North Alabama in a fairly rainy pattern the remainder of the week. Some strong storms look possible Tuesday, but flooding should end up being the main, more widespread concern as the ground becomes saturated. The good news? Temperatures remain fairly mild. 
Friday
 

