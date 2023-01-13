Much colder Friday with off and on snow showers

Much colder air has moved into North Alabama this morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s. Bundle up heading out the door.
Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day. While much of the region will see some snow today, air temperatures remaining above freezing combined with warm ground temperatures will help to limit impacts. Having said that, light accumulations are possible in the higher elevations of Madison and Jackson Counties as well as southern Tennessee.
The weekend features plenty of sunshine but starts out cool. Saturday morning lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s. Highs will climb to the 50s on Sunday.
Warm and wet weather returns next week. Showers and storms are expected late Monday through early Tuesday followed by another round of rain and storms next Wednesday and Thursday.
FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. Light accumulations in the higher elevations. Highs near 40. Chance of snow: 40%. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.