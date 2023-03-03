Much calmer weather this weekend

*High Wind Warning in effect until 6 PM*
Today's extremely windy conditions will gradually calm down tonight. Look for partly cloudy skies and lows in the low 40s.
This weekend will bring us a much-needed break from the active weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs will go from the mid 60s Saturday to the low 70s Sunday.
Highs will remain in the 70s next Monday and Tuesday, but we are expected to cool enough later in the week.
Rain showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, but appear more likely later in the week.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Much cooler. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.