MTSU set to host Lady Vols at Von Braun Center

Middle Tennessee and the University of Tennessee women's basketball programs have agreed to a four-game series, as announced by both schools on Wednesday.
The first of four meetings between the Lady Raiders and Lady Vols are scheduled for December 6, 2023, in Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the site of the 2023-24 Conference USA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament, followed by a pair of matchups in Knoxville in 2024 and 2026 and one in Murfreesboro in 2025.
"With the Conference USA Tournament in Huntsville this year, we wanted to introduce our fans to this great city and thanks to Tennessee, we are able to create a terrific showcase for women's basketball," said Director of Athletics Chris Massaro. "It gives our women's team a meaningful game in the same arena as our conference tournament."
"This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the talent and passion for women's basketball in the State of Tennessee," said Head Coach Rick Insell. "Year in and year out, these are two of the top programs in the country and the most devoted fanbases in our state. I want to thank Kellie Harper for renewing this rivalry."
Fans can secure their spot at the highly anticipated matchup in Huntsville through the purchase of a Middle Tennessee women's basketball season ticket package. Single-game tickets will also be available for $20 each. Beginning Monday, September 4 at 10 a.m. CT, fans can conveniently make their purchases online through Ticketmaster.com via the Von Braun Center.
Additionally, groups of 20 or more will have the opportunity to take advantage of a discounted rate, with tickets priced at just $12 per person. Middle Tennessee students can cheer on the Lady Raiders for free by presenting their physical MTSU Student ID at the event (please note that the My Event Pass will not be valid).
This year's game will mark the 16th meeting in series history between Middle Tennessee and Tennessee. The Lady Vols took the last meeting in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The last time the two squads met during the regular season was in 2013.