'Movers for Moms' program helps those in need

A local moving company needs your help to make this Mother’s Day extra special for Huntsville moms in need.
Two Men and a Truck’s program, “Movers for Mom,” will donate items to the Downtown Rescue Mission’s “Owen’s House,” a local women’s and children’s shelter.
Shaun Mabes is counting her blessings after a few abusive relationships. Mabes works at Owen’s House and feels her calling is to help women who are homeless.
Mabes is a mom of three daughters and says, after her divorce, her life spiraled out of control. "[My ex] had taken a tree limb and hit me across my eye. Knocking me backwards, blacking my eye, breaking my nose and he left me there in Fort Payne and went back to Tennessee,” she explained.
Homeless and alone, she looked for help. Then, someone told her about Owen’s House. Mabes checked into the shelter overnight and stayed there for about three years.
Mabes had a few pitfalls, but she remained steadfast. Her message to others is to keep your faith. “There is always hope. You have to believe in God first, then yourself,” Mabes said.
Two Men and Truck created the “Movers for Mom” program to make women like Mabes feel special. The community can donate items at various drop-off locations across Madison County and it will be delivered on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12th.
Some of the items collected are essentials such as shampoo and conditioner, diapers and clothes, but there are extravagant gifts including jewelry. The ladies are treated to a “pamper day,” where they are treated like queens.
Stephanie Mills, Marketing Director for the moving company, said the program is about giving back. "It makes it all the more vital to do something like "Movers for Moms" and to be a support for those who can't help themselves.”
Mabes is now at peace. She has an expanded role at Owen’s House, she is in a healthy relationship with her children and is expecting another grandchild soon. "Sometimes it's hard to believe that, but coming from someone who was there, all you need to do is believe.”
Last year more than 2,000 items were collected for the program and organizers are looking to surpass that number this year. Donations will be accepted through Friday, May 5th. If you are interested in donating, click HERE.