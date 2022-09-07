Mountain Gap Elementary students learn storm safety with WAAY 31

The WAAY 31 Storm Team values storm safety above all else. On Wednesday, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took that priority to the classroom and met with students from Mountain Gap Elementary.
Grace met with Amanda Dix's second-grade class and read to them about what is happening in the atmosphere during heavy thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes.
Grace also talked about how proper storm safety planning can help alleviate the scary or nervous feeling that sometimes rises up when severe weather strikes.
Students asked about atmospheric physics and the scientific causes of some of the severe weather we so often see in North Alabama.
Each student also received a safety guide, a kid-pack of goodies and a WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack. They even got to take the insiders' tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Thank you to everyone at Mountain Gap Elementary for hosting the WAAY 31 StormTracker Dream Team! We loved spending the day with you.