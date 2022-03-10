Moulton's water superintendent placed on paid suspension as 'nasty' water reports continue

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Moulton's water superintendent placed on paid suspension as 'nasty' water reports continue

  • Updated
  • 0
Moulton water tank

Moulton's water superintendent has been placed on suspension with pay, WAAY 31 learned Thursday.

It is not clear why Jerry Johnson was placed on paid suspension Wednesday, as Moulton's mayor confirmed the status but refused to comment on the reason behind the change.

The mayor said there could be public hearings about the suspension but only if Johnson requests it. The mayor would not say if there was an ongoing investigation involving Johnson.

As we were the first to report, Moulton water users have reported smelly and bad-tasting water for months. While Moulton city leaders say the water is perfectly safe to drink, they are working to find a long-term solution.

An algae bloom at their reservoir may be behind the smell and bad taste, according to the city. The city is working with engineers at Auburn University to figure out a fix.

The mayor said Auburn's report was turned over to the city recently, but he could not provide any additional updates on what it contains.

READ MORE: Moulton city leaders explain source of 'nasty' water that's causing complaints from residents 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you