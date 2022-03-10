Moulton's water superintendent placed on paid suspension as 'nasty' water reports continue

Moulton's water superintendent has been placed on suspension with pay, WAAY 31 learned Thursday.
It is not clear why Jerry Johnson was placed on paid suspension Wednesday, as Moulton's mayor confirmed the status but refused to comment on the reason behind the change.
The mayor said there could be public hearings about the suspension but only if Johnson requests it. The mayor would not say if there was an ongoing investigation involving Johnson.
As we were the first to report, Moulton water users have reported smelly and bad-tasting water for months. While Moulton city leaders say the water is perfectly safe to drink, they are working to find a long-term solution.
An algae bloom at their reservoir may be behind the smell and bad taste, according to the city. The city is working with engineers at Auburn University to figure out a fix.
The mayor said Auburn's report was turned over to the city recently, but he could not provide any additional updates on what it contains.
