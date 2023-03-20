Moulton's Water Superintendent facing felony charges

Moulton’s Water Superintendent faces felony charges after authorities say he was in possession of a forged instrument.
Jerry Johnson is currently free on bond.
Errek Jett, the Lawrence County District Attorney shared says the forged instrument was a document submitted and intended to go to Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The significance of that document is due to the fact that the form was part of an application process with the intention of turning Johnson into a water and wastewater operator.
According to court records, that document had a forged signature of another water official.
Johnson’s time as the superintendent hasn't been seamless. In March of 2022, the city fired Johnson for violating policies.
He was reinstated a few months later. City officials say Johnson is still the water superitendent.
As of now, Johnson is out on bond and faces a Class C felony, as he awaits his next steps in the legal process.
“In a felony offense upon your arrest you have 30 days to request a preliminary hearing. A lot of defendants will do that. If that is done and then it will be before the district court hearing in Lawrence County. That judge would also be looking for probable cause. If there’s probable cause, then it will be bound over to the Grand Jury," said Jett.
Jett says Class C felonies can typically range from one to ten years. However, he believes with a clean criminal history, Johnson can avoid jail time if he's convicted.