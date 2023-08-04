Moulton woman charged with capital murder after 7-year-old boy found dead with 2 gunshot wounds

A Moulton woman has been arrested for capital murder after a 7-year-old boy was found dead early Friday morning.
The Moulton Police Department arrested a relative to the victim, Shannon Renee Karr.
According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the call came in about 2:17 a.m. and the child was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m. after being found with two gunshot wounds.
Norwood says the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Main Street in Moulton.
Jail records show Karr was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without bond.