Moulton woman arrested after dogs attack 9-year-old in Lawrence County

A Moulton woman has been charged with violating Emily's Law after a pack of dogs she co-owned attacked a 9-year-old boy, severely injuring him.
Tanya Lynn Emery, 36, was arrested Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office previously said Emery was caring for the dogs at a residence on Lawrence County Road 582 while her boyfriend was in the county jail on unrelated charges.
On Saturday, one of the dogs pulled the young boy from his bicycle as he rode on the county road. The boy's mother told WAAY 31 he swung at the dog and was further attacked by four other canines. (Read more here)
Witnesses freed the boy, who suffered major bites and wounds to his leg and neck. He remains at Huntsville Hospital, where he underwent hours of surgery to repair his injuries.
The sheriff's office said the dogs were humanely euthanized after the attack and submitted for rabies testing, which came back negative Tuesday.
Emily's Law aims to hold owners accountable when a dog in their care attacks and causes serious physical injury to someone without justification. After her arrest, Emery was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $10,000 bond.