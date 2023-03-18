Moulton water superintendent arrested, facing felony charge involving forged signature

The water superintendent in Moulton is now facing a felony charge.
The Moulton Police Department says Jerry Johnson was arrested on Thursday.
Johnson is charged with possession of a forged instrument.
Court records allege he was in possession of an Alabama Department of Environmental Water (ADEM) and Wastewater Operator Experience Verification Form with the forged signature of another Moulton Water Works official.
It was turned into a Moulton City Hall employee as part of the application process.
The police department says the investigation and arrest was conducted by the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.
Johnson is out on bond.