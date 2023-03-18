 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning
and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze
Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Moulton water superintendent arrested, facing felony charge involving forged signature

  • Updated
  • 0

A Moulton Water Superintendent is charged with possession of a forged instrument

The water superintendent in Moulton is now facing a felony charge.

The Moulton Police Department says Jerry Johnson was arrested on Thursday.

Johnson is charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Court records allege he was in possession of an Alabama Department of Environmental Water (ADEM) and Wastewater Operator Experience Verification Form with the forged signature of another Moulton Water Works official.

It was turned into a Moulton City Hall employee as part of the application process.

The police department says the investigation and arrest was conducted by the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office.

Johnson is out on bond.

