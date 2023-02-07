 Skip to main content
Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase

Amber Nicole Johnson

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County.

Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”

Police said the SUV drove away when DeJoya arrived, leading to a chase from Moulton to a creek about 11 miles away. There, police said Amber Nicole Johnson stopped the vehicle and ran into a creek. She was eventually caught.

Johnson was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, attempting to elude and driving with a suspended license.

She was booked in the Lawrence County Jail with a bond of $3,000.

The police department said the investigation continues because “there is a possibility that criminal activity occurred before the pursuit.”

