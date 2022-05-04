Moulton Police seeking public's help finding adults last seen in November 2021

The Moulton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man and woman last seen in November 2021.
The department said Steven Tommy Cook's sister recently reported him missing, prompting an investigation that uncovered his girlfriend, Kimberly White, had also been missing for the same amount of time.
Cook is described as a 43-year-old white male who drives an orange, late-1990s-model Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a missing front bumper. His last known job was in the Town Creek area.
Cook has several distinguishing characteristics, police said, including a tattoo of a bulldog on the back of his head, a scar on his right knee, a scar on his forehead, a scarred tip of the right middle finger, a dark mole on one of his eyelids and tattoos on both arms.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said it's unclear if White's family has reported her missing. The department is aware that she is possibly from Tennessee but has very limited information on her at this time.
Knight said it's also unclear if they were under any duress or unusual circumstances before their disappearance. The chief said Cook's sister told officers that Cook has never gone this long without contacting family or friends.
If you have any information about the current whereabouts of Cook or White, contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961 or call 911.