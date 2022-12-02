Moulton Police: Repeat offender jailed after argument leads to stabbing with steak knife

The Moulton Police Department charged a woman after a reported stabbing at a hotel.
The department says officers responded to the Relax Inn Hotel in the 12,000 block of Alabama 157 on Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim said he and the suspect were drinking when they began arguing about family issues. He told police she grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the suspect as Ashley Latrice Wright. Wright and the victim are in a personal relationship and live together, police said. There have been previous domestic violence incidents, as well as arrests with the couple, police said.
Wright was found and charged with domestic violence. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with a $10,000 bond. She is being held there due to a pending bond revocation because she was out of jail on a bond with another domestic violence charge on the same victim, police said.