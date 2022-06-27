Moulton police car damaged after stolen motorcycle catches on fire

A Trinity man faces multiple charges after Moulton police say he led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle while carrying a stolen gun.
And that motorcycle burst into flames and damaged a police car.
A Moulton Police Department officer working traffic enforcement Saturday investigated a motorcycle driven by Christopher Shane Nix and determined it was reported stolen from Russellville.
A pursuit ended with the motorcycle crashing into the patrol vehicle. Nix tried to get away, but Officer Ricky Herrera caught him. Nix was found to have a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Cullman.
Heading back to the police car, they discovered the motorcycle was burning. The car was damaged and the motorcycle was declared a total loss.
Nix was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment and traffic-speed above 45 mph on a county road.
Moulton police said more charges could be coming.