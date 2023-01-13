Moulton police assess storm damage, protect cleanup efforts after tornado hits town

Cleanup efforts are underway in Moulton after an EF-1 tornado touched down in parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties.
Law enforcement in the area are now tasked with keeping the community safe while people sift through the debris.
"You hope that nobody's outside when this is going on, but you look at all that debris flying around, and that could really, really do some damage," said Capt. Russell Graham of the Moulton Police Department.
Tree limbs and debris line the roadways in Moulton as the community cleans up the damage from Thursday's severe weather.
"It's very stressful, you know, more than anything. Because you know everybody needs help, and they all need it at the same time," said Graham.
As a captain, he aims to help everyone in the community.
"We got a lot of good guys on patrol that kept things in check," said Graham.
However, it's a big task.
"As law enforcement, you're kind of outnumbered, about 1 to — probably, a few thousand," he said.
Graham is thankful no one was seriously injured in the storm, as the hospital took a major beating.
"I think the fact that it has struck our hospital, that kind of is a little concerning to me," said Graham. "... You know, when people go to a place for help, you know they expect to get care."
Moulton was hit hard, which unfortunately is something the town has experienced before.
"I keep going back to, you know, that 2011 tornado," said Graham.
While the damage from Thursday's EF-1 doesn't compare to the EF-5 in 2011, it's a reminder of severe weather's strength.
"Take these warnings seriously when they come across," said Graham.