Moulton police arrest woman found asleep at gas pump

A Moulton woman faces drug charges after police said they found her asleep at a gas pump.
Sgt. Casey Baker of the Moulton Police Department says he was contacted Thursday about a vehicle that had been parked at a gas pump at Cowboy’s gas station for about two hours.
Shana Baldwin Morgan, 49, was determined to be asleep in the car. Baker said it took several minutes to wake her up. He said he saw a glass smoking pipe with a substance in it that was later identified as methamphetamine.
Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and bond was set at $3,000.