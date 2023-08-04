 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected through the
morning hours. Areas which received prolonged or multiple
rounds of heavy rainfall will be highly susceptible to
flooding. The flooding threat is expected to diminish this
afternoon as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms taper off.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Moulton woman charged with capital murder after 7-year-old boy found dead with 2 gunshot wounds

Shannon Renee Karr

A Moulton woman has been arrested for capital murder after a 7-year-old boy was found dead early Friday morning. 

The Moulton Police Department arrested a relative to the victim, Shannon Renee Karr. 

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the call came in about 2:17 a.m. and the child was pronounced dead at 2:55 a.m. after being found with two gunshot wounds. 

Norwood says the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Main Street in Moulton.

Jail records show Karr was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

