Moulton man killed in Thursday crash

A Moulton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday.
Norman G. Barnes, 49, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet Pickup he was driving was struck by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer about 6:06 a.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Troopers said Barnes was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash took place on Alabama 24 near mile marker 60, about eight miles east of Moulton in Lawrence County.
No charges have been announced for the driver of the tractor-trailer.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.