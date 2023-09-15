Moulton man charged with murdering family member after argument

A Moulton man is in jail charged with murdering a family member.
Timothy Houston Harville, 58, has been arrested for causing the death of Angela Berryman Hill Harville, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said the two are in-laws.
Officials said Timothy Harville went to Angela Berryman Hill Harville’s home about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. They said an argument led to Timothy Harville pointing a shotgun at Angela Berryman Hill Harville and shooting her in the head. It is unclear why the argument started at this point.
Timothy Harville was out on bond for 2022 arrests when he was charged in this murder.
He’s now being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.