Moulton hospital and motel damaged by early morning storm

The Moulton community is beginning to pick up the pieces after an early morning storm Thursday morning.
People in the community were shocked at how loud the storm was as it approached them.
"I heard some big pops, [these] really big pops," said Owen Anderson, a shift leader at Shine Time Super Wash in Moulton. "My buddy working here with me [and I] then ran in the center of the tunnel."
The car wash provided exclusive surveillance video of the storm tearing across Moulton, eventually hitting and damaging the Relax Inn.
Large chunks of the roof were destroyed and much of the damage laid in the lot between the car wash and the motel.
Five minutes across town, the Lawrence Medical Center suffered roofing damage as well.
The hospital's CEO, Dean Griffin, said the hospital has major roofing issues along with broken windows and water from where parts of the roofing are gone.
He said thankfully nobody was injured because of the storm.
Anderson said there were no injuries at the car wash as well, but as the storm came close, he said turning to his faith provided a bit of relief.
"I started praying and he was right there with me," said Anderson. "I said Jesus, we're yours, please protect us."