Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado

The bitter cold did not stop people from coming together to lend a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County.
With power tools in hand and gloves on, the clean up process is underway.
"If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson said.
She's worked for LouAllen Farms for 12 years, but that's not the reason why she's helping out.
"If I wasn't working here, I'd be here anyway," Jackson said.
It's all because of her boss Larry LouAllen, who has a heart bigger than himself.
Jackson was out of town when the tornado hit, but that didn't stop him from checking up on her.
"After this happening to him, he goes to my house to make sure if I was okay; then, calls and tell us, 'You know, I got a lot of damage, but it looks like you're good.' That's the kind of people the LouAllen's are," Jackson said holding back tears.
That's just how members of Moulton's tight knit community are.
"We just want to jump in and help wherever we can," Brad Henderson said.
Volunteers came out to tear what was left of the greenhouses before moving on to the next house to help out.
"You just have to put yourself in these folks position because you know, it might be them today could very easily be us tomorrow," Greg Dutton said.