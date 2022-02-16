Moulton city leaders explain source of 'nasty' water that's causing complaints from residents

Residents in Moulton first noticed strange-smelling and foul-tasting water months ago, but the problem remains unchanged, causing major frustration and demands that the city find a permanent fix.
Inside the Little Kountry Kitchen on Wednesday, server Ladonna Collier poured the last few sweet tea refills of the lunch rush.
"There’s customers that like to drink water," Collier said. "They can't, because it doesn’t taste good."
This seasoned server knows when her customers don't like something.
“There’s a bad smell when you run it. It's nasty," she said of the water.
Moulton's mayor referred questions about the water issue to the city's water superintendent, but he was not available Wednesday. The Moulton Advertiser newspaper reported the problem was likely caused by an algae bloom at the city's water supply source. City officials say it doesn't pose a health risk, but it does turn many away from drinking it.
Moulton Water also told the newspaper it is taking steps to address the issues, including initiation of a water quality monitoring program to ensure federal and state water quality standards are always met.
"It has been that way for three or four months, and we are not hearing much from the city, even though we are still paying our water bills every month," Collier added.
While customers wait for the water to clear up, Collier said she will keep serving up the meat and threes — with a canned drink, for now.
Moulton's mayor told WAAY 31 the city is working with Auburn University to do more testing on the water, but they say it is safe to drink and they understand all of the frustration that people have right now.