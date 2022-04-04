Moulton City Council member claims city employee harassed her, files police report

Another harassment allegation out of the city of Moulton, just weeks after the water superintendent was fired over harassment allegations.
During Monday's council meeting, one council member claimed she was threatened by a city employee, and the mayor has done nothing to address the situation.
"When I come here to do what they put me in here for, I should feel safe," says Cassandra Lee, the District 4 representative.
Lee brought her safety concerns to the podium on Monday night.
"I want everybody to know because it wasn't right," says Lee, addressing her colleagues on the council.
She says she was harassed by the city clerk, Deroma Pepper, back in March.
"She comes behind the podium at the desk to come at me, and she says to me, 'I am tired of you!' Just like that, in my space," says Lee.
She felt threatened by the Pepper, and filed a police report after the incident.
"I feel threatened, I feel very uncomfortable. So I said I'm going to file a police report," she explains.
She waived a copy of that report in the meeting, asking why the mayor still had not addressed the situation.
"I go to the mayor, a couple days later to see if he has spoken with this employee to let them know their behavior is not appropriate. He felt nothing was wrong. So my question to the mayor, is that a double standard?" she asks.
This comes only a few weeks after the water superintendent, Jerry Johnson, was fired after harassment allegations.
"I hope that what will come out of a bad situation in terms of Jay Johnson, I hope that we have learned something and we'll put whatever we learn into practice," says Lee.
Lee hopes there will be a standard going forward so all harassment allegations are treated equally.
The mayor didn't directly address Lee's concerns during the meeting, and didn't address any concerns about who is handling the Moulton water situation know that Johnson is gone.
Pepper told WAAY 31 she had nothing to say about the allegations, and did not want to go on camera.